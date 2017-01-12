The Dangers Of Handshaking And The Experts’ Recommended Alternative

January 12, 2017 11:55 PM By Nicole Brewer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re about to run the country or just an average joe or typical jane, chances are at some point, you’ll be extending your hand to shake another.

“I think it’s a pleasantry and a sign of respect,” said Kelly Halferty of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Steve Selverian of Chadds Ford added, “It crates a warm, friendly environment.”

But, will we soon see less of this American tradition?

“I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me,” said President Elect Donald Trump at yesterday’s press conference, making reference to his microbial fear.

In the past, he has admitted to an aversion to handshakes, going as far as calling them “barbaric” and a “curse of American society.”

“About 80% of illness can be traced to germs on our hands,” said Dr. Rob Danoff, a family physician with Aria Health Systems. He says Trump has a point since we carry as many as thirty-thousand germs on our hands at any given time.

Perhaps that’s why the fist bump has become an acceptable salutation between doctors and patients, transmitting just 1/20 the amount of bacteria from a handshake, according to the American Journal of Infection Control.

Research shows the high-five spreads less than half the amount of germs. But, not everybody’s willing to let go of the shake.

“If you’re that worried about it, go wash your hands,” said Halferty.

Selverian added, “Get some purell on there and move on with your day.”

