T.J. McConnell’s Buzzer Beater With Titanic Music

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T.J. McConnell hit an improbable turnaround buzzer beater to give the 76ers a 98-97 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.
Related: Top 10 Things From The Sixers’ Buzzer-Beating Win
Wouldn’t that be much better with Titanic music in the background? Definitely.
Related: Knicks Writer Gets Attacked By Sixers Fans After Calling Them ‘Awful’
McConnell played 36 minutes making four of six shots for eight points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds, two steals, and just two turnovers. McConnell has been excellent since taking over as the Sixers’ starting point-guard.