T.J. McConnell’s Buzzer Beater With Titanic Music

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T.J. McConnell hit an improbable turnaround buzzer beater to give the 76ers a 98-97 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Wouldn’t that be much better with Titanic music in the background? Definitely.

T.J. McConnell at the buzzer wins it for the 76ers over the Knicks!!!!!! It's so much better with Titanic music! (Sorry @World_Wide_Wob) 🏀🚢🎼 pic.twitter.com/C9vFKuExL2 — Titanic Hoops (@TitanicHoops) January 12, 2017

McConnell played 36 minutes making four of six shots for eight points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds, two steals, and just two turnovers. McConnell has been excellent since taking over as the Sixers’ starting point-guard.