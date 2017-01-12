NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Study: Marijuana Eases Chronic Pain, Raises Risk For Schizophrenia

January 12, 2017 6:17 PM By Stephanie Stahl
Filed Under: Stephanie Stahl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cancer survivor Derek Beris says medical marijuana helped him get through chemotherapy. “If anything, marijuana helps ease that process of intake food, digest, and not have pain,” he explained.

As more states legalize marijuana to treat medical conditions, and for recreational use, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicines looks at the most recent research on the health effects.

WATCH: Drone Crashes Into Space Needle While Workers Set Up Fireworks

Researches found that cannabis can relieve symptoms for some patients. “Chronic pain, spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy treatments,” explained Dr. Sachin Patel, associate professor of Psychiatry at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The review looked at more than 10,000 studies and reports about 100 finds. It also highlights the need for more research involving certain medical conditions. “The committee looked for evidence of therapeutic benefit including epilepsy and PTSD and basically there was neither evidence to support or refute the use of cannabis,” Dr. Patel said.

Another finding shows states with legalized medical marijuana have higher numbers of kids accidentally ingesting the drug.

Derek says that he now relies on cannabis products to help ease his chronic pain and anxiety.

The report also found strong evidence that heavy pot use can increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and breathing problems. It also suggests that pregnant women who use marijuana are more likely to have low birth weight babies.

Marijuana is also linked to an increase in traffic accidents.

 

More from Stephanie Stahl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia