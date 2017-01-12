Cold Air Could Bring Snow, Sleet to Northeast This Weekend

January 12, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: snow, Weather

By Steven Strouss

Spring-like temperatures have arrived in the Delaware Valley. The high today will be in the mid 60s, typical for mid-April. The mild air is courtesy of strong southwesterly winds combined with sunshine but the warmth won’t last and we are already talking about the chance for snow in less than 48 hours.

Tomorrow will be a transition day with partly sunny skies and a high around 50 degrees. Still above average for January but the cooler weather is a sign that temperatures are about to tumble.

what to expect snow3 Cold Air Could Bring Snow, Sleet to Northeast This Weekend

As we move into Saturday, the high pressure keeping us quiet is expected to move north as cold air settles in.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid 30s. There will be rain and snow spreading across an elongated front and by Saturday afternoon a light mix of Wintry weather will develop across the region.

For areas north of Philadelphia, snow could mix with sleet. South of the city, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow is possible.

Despite precipitation being light, travel could be slick so allow extra time and use caution while on the roads this weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia