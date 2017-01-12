Cold Air Could Bring Snow, Sleet to Northeast This Weekend

By Steven Strouss

Spring-like temperatures have arrived in the Delaware Valley. The high today will be in the mid 60s, typical for mid-April. The mild air is courtesy of strong southwesterly winds combined with sunshine but the warmth won’t last and we are already talking about the chance for snow in less than 48 hours.

Tomorrow will be a transition day with partly sunny skies and a high around 50 degrees. Still above average for January but the cooler weather is a sign that temperatures are about to tumble.

As we move into Saturday, the high pressure keeping us quiet is expected to move north as cold air settles in.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid 30s. There will be rain and snow spreading across an elongated front and by Saturday afternoon a light mix of Wintry weather will develop across the region.

For areas north of Philadelphia, snow could mix with sleet. South of the city, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow is possible.

Despite precipitation being light, travel could be slick so allow extra time and use caution while on the roads this weekend.