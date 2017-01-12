Protesters Gather To Ask For Minimum Wage Increase

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

January 12, 2017 4:32 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — About a half-dozen people stood in front of the Labor Department building asking for an increase to the national minimum wage, from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour.

They also protested Andy Puzder’s nomination as U.S. Secretary of Labor, since he’s a known critic of an increase to minimum wage.

“He’s just going to make it harder for someone who’s not in the predicament where they really understand the life of a poverty wage person,” said Alicia Hamiel.

She has worked at McDonald’s for the last five years. She says her job makes it hard to make ends meet.

“I have a one-year-old son and I have a son on the way. It’s just really hard-working on $7.25 and trying to make ends meet, especially dealing with rent and bills. Especially what people are asking for rent,” Hamiel said.

Hamiel says working 40+ hours a week leaves her physically drained and while still fiscally depleted.

“I like my job, but if wages don’t get raised, I’m going to have to try to figure out something, or try to get another job to try and make ends meets,” she said.

Alicia says even with Puzder’s nomination she’s remaining optimistic for a higher national minimum wage.

“All I can do is just hope for the best and just try to make the best out of what happens,” said Hamiel.

