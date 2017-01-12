Police: Man Tries To Lure Boy Into Car Near Apartment Complex

January 12, 2017 2:21 PM
Child Luring, Falls Township Police, Village of Pennbrook Apartment

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Falls Township Police are searching for a man they say tried to lure a child into his car.

Police say that on Jan. 10 around 7:20 a.m., a boy was walking to his bus stop near the entrance to the Village of Pennbrook Apartment complex at 9071 Mill Creek Road in Levittown.

The boy told police as he was walking past the building, the suspect stopped and told him to get into his dark gray SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

The boy refused and kept walking and the suspect drove away.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man, between 30 and 40 years of age, with dark short-cropped hair, brown eyes and tan skin.

Anyone with information to this incident is asked to contact Det. Matthew Tomcho at 215-949-9100 ext. 347.

 

