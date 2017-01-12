NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philly Police: Man Shot Execution-Style While Changing Breaks On Car

January 12, 2017 6:02 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Police are looking for the person responsible for the “execution-style” shooting-death of a man in East Mount-Airy.

It happened in the 7800 block of Baldwin Street just after 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses told police the 26-year-old victim was doing some work on his car when a man walked up to him and shot him at least four times.

He was transported to the hospitalized where he later died.

“Based on ballistic evidence there were four shots fired from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon,” said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Witnesses tell police that the victim was changing the brakes on the passenger side rear of his Chevy Impala when a male wearing all black clothing walked up to him and fired at least 4 shots from point blank range”

The shooter then fled westbound through the rear driveway of the 1100 block of Sharpnack St.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

