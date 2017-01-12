It’s Phillies Night At The Sixers Game

January 12, 2017 10:30 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are hot and Philadelphia is fired up.

The Sixers will go for their fifth win in six games on Friday night against the Hornets (7pm), and the Phillies will be there to help.

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin will ring the pre-game bell, plus the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies top prospects will be in attendance.

