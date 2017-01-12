High School Homework Assignment Asks Which Family Member Assaulted Young Girl

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — A high school is apologizing following an inappropriate math question about a girl being sexually assaulted by a family member.

A math question on a homework assignment given to students at Pennridge High School asks, “Angelou was sexually abused by her mother’s ___ at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing.” After doing the math, the answers were boyfriend, brother or father.

Really? @PennridgeSD has good staff but some are terrible. This is what some low-grade staff thinks is ok to put on a test @PennridgeHS pic.twitter.com/LPkOHLITxe — Pennridge Reform (@PennridgeReform) January 12, 2017

A number of parents complained to the Pennridge School District about the question.

The district said the assignment was “downloaded from a website that allows teachers around the world to share educational resources.”

“It is not part of our approve curriculum,” the district said in a statement.

The district apologized for the question and said they have taken steps to make sure that never happens again.