High School Homework Assignment Asks Which Family Member Assaulted Young Girl

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — A high school is apologizing following an inappropriate math question about a girl being sexually assaulted by a family member.
A math question on a homework assignment given to students at Pennridge High School asks, “Angelou was sexually abused by her mother’s ___ at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing.” After doing the math, the answers were boyfriend, brother or father.
A number of parents complained to the Pennridge School District about the question.
The district said the assignment was “downloaded from a website that allows teachers around the world to share educational resources.”
“It is not part of our approve curriculum,” the district said in a statement.
The district apologized for the question and said they have taken steps to make sure that never happens again.