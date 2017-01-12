PennDOT Reopens 19th Street Bridge

by Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT has reopened the rebuilt 19th Street Bridge over I-76, but the overall project continues.

The 19th Street Bridge was closed on October 1st, 2015, shortly after the Papal visit.

Construction crews replaced the deteriorated two-span structure with a single span, eliminating the pier that previously supported the bridge in the middle of I-676, and built two new southbound lanes.

Electrician Charles Hall has been working on the project from the start.

“We did all new traffic lights, all new street lighting, all new underground, the electric, and stuff like that,” he said.

The bridge also features new, wider sidewalks, ornamental fencing, and concrete planter boxes.

PennDOT’s Gene Blaum says that’s one bridge done, six more to go.

“Five currently under construction, and the final bridge that will move to construction will occur this spring when the 18th street bridge will be closed for its replacement,” Blaum explained.

The entire $65 million project is expected to be wrapped up in late 2018 and is about a year ahead of schedule.

Other bridges include: 20th, 21st, and 22nd Streets, and the pedestrian bridges between 18th and 19th, and 19th and 20th.