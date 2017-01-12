Orlando Police Thank Philly Officer For Portrait Of Fallen Sergeant

January 12, 2017 3:11 PM By Kristina Dougherty
Filed Under: Orlando, Philadelphia Police, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Orlando Police Department tweeted a heartfelt thank you to Philadelphia Police and one of their officers for creating a beautiful portrait of a sergeant who was killed in the line of duty.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed outside of a Walmart on Monday. She was a 17 year veteran of the force.

Orlando Police tweeted: ‘This beautiful portrait of MSgt. Clayton created by Ofc. Castro from Philadelphia. @PhillyPolice We cannot thank you enough for the support.’

Philadelphia Police responded via Twitter: ‘We stand in mourning with the men and women of the @OrlandoPolice during this tragic time. We will forever honor the memory of MSgt. Clayton’

The manhunt continues for the suspect, Markeith Loyd, who is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in December. 

