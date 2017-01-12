Officials: 2 NJ Men Indicted For Promoting Prostitution Of Children

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — On Thursday, two men were indicted for promoting the prostitution of children and other crimes the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office announced.

Seleem Reynolds and Mikal Mitchell were indicted by a grand jury stemming from 2015 charges levied against the two men. Reynolds, of Atlantic City, was charged with promoting the prostitution of a child under 18, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy.

Mitchell, of Somers Point, was charged with promoting the prostitution of a child under 18, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats and conspiracy.

Authorities say the investigation focused on the exploitation of the children and also one other adult female. Police say three child victims were found and placed under protection during the investigation.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted the two men. Reynolds was additionally indicted for two counts of promoting the prostitution of adults while Mitchell was further indicted for promoting the prostitution of an addition child, endangering the welfare of that child and terroristic threats.