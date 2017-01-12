Man Charged With Raping Child Over Several Years, Forces Standoff With Police

LIMERICK Twp., P.A. (CBS) — New details have emerged on what caused a five-and-a-half-hour-long lock-down of a Montgomery County neighborhood on Friday. As the armed man police had to talk out of killing himself is now facing dozens of charges he molested a child.

29-year-old Bryan Monica of Limerick Township is facing 90 charges including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, and indecent assault of a person less than 11 years old.

He is accused of molesting a child for about four years from the age of 9 to 13.

On Friday afternoon around 3:00 p.m., Monica was in his car on the 200 block of Master’s Drive in the neighborhood at Raven’s Claw golf course. He flashed a gun at police, then pointed it at his head and threatened to kill himself.

Residents were told to shelter in place and anyone trying to come home — including school buses — had to be diverted to the Limerick Township building. Around 8:30pm he was taken into custody.

Monica is held on $500,000 cash bail, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for February third.