NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Charged With Raping Child Over Several Years, Forces Standoff With Police

January 12, 2017 4:53 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Montgomery County

LIMERICK Twp., P.A. (CBS) — New details have emerged on what caused a five-and-a-half-hour-long lock-down of a Montgomery County neighborhood on Friday. As the armed man police had to talk out of killing himself is now facing dozens of charges he molested a child.

29-year-old Bryan Monica of Limerick Township is facing 90 charges including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, and indecent assault of a person less than 11 years old.

High School Homework Assignment Asks Which Family Member Sexually Assaulted Young Girl

He is accused of molesting a child for about four years from the age of 9 to 13.

On Friday afternoon around 3:00 p.m., Monica was in his car on the 200 block of Master’s Drive in the neighborhood at Raven’s Claw golf course. He flashed a gun at police, then pointed it at his head and threatened to kill himself.

Residents were told to shelter in place and anyone trying to come home — including school buses — had to be diverted to the Limerick Township building. Around 8:30pm he was taken into custody.

Monica is held on $500,000 cash bail, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for February third.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia