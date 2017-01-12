Man Accused of Stealing $700, Computer Equipment from Rittenhouse Hotel

January 12, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, rittenhouse, Theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– City police are searching for a man they say walked into the Rittenhouse Hotel and stole hundreds of dollars worth of computer equipment.

The incident happened back on December 3, 2016 around 2 a.m. at the hotel located at 135 South 18th Street.

Police say the suspect enter the hotel’s office and stole $700, an iPad, Mackbook Pro and an iPhone6.

He is described as a black man, 40-50 years-of-age, 5’10”-6’1″ and weighing 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia