Man Accused of Stealing $700, Computer Equipment from Rittenhouse Hotel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– City police are searching for a man they say walked into the Rittenhouse Hotel and stole hundreds of dollars worth of computer equipment.

The incident happened back on December 3, 2016 around 2 a.m. at the hotel located at 135 South 18th Street.

Police say the suspect enter the hotel’s office and stole $700, an iPad, Mackbook Pro and an iPhone6.

He is described as a black man, 40-50 years-of-age, 5’10”-6’1″ and weighing 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.