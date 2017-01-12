NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Accused of Killing AC Woman Arrested In North Carolina

January 12, 2017

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in North Carolina have arrested a man wanted for the murder of an Atlantic City woman, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced.

Joseph McCoy, 43, of Atlantic City was captured in Charlotte, North Carolina after being on the run for weeks.

On December 20, 2016, police responded to the 300 block of North Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City where they found Jacqueline Hoyle, 23, dead from a single gunshot wound.

McCoy is facing charges of first degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

McCory is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on $750,000 bail

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666.

