TINICUM Twp., Pa. (CBS) — There are significant delays on I-95 in Delaware County following a two car accident in Tinicum Township.

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the accident on I-95 southbound near Route 420.

Violent 2-car wreck has 95 Southbound in Ridley crawling for miles…. find another route. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5l4i9dEiqg — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 12, 2017

Police say it happened around 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

