Joe Buck On Fan Hatred: ‘I Don’t Take It Personally’

January 12, 2017 12:45 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When in doubt, blame Joe Buck.

It’s sort of the mantra for Philadelphia sports fans.

Related: Joe Buck Pays Tribute To Chase Utley

Buck, 47, has won multiple Sports Emmy Awards for his work as a play-by-play NFL and MLB announcer on FOX. But most sports fans don’t like him and think he’s rooting against their favorite team.

Somebody says, an arrogant ass who thinks he’s a celebrity, always rooting for San Francisco in the World Series. What’s this about?

“If it wasn’t me doing what I do and it was somebody else, the same thing would be said,” Buck told NPR Radio this week.

“And I say that because – OK, take the he thinks he’s a celebrity or he’s arrogant out of it. I don’t think I’m a celebrity. I certainly don’t believe that I’m arrogant. My wife thought the same thing until she met me. She saw me on a National Car Rental commercial and thought, oh, he looks like an arrogant ass. And then, I don’t know, within months I was married to her. So I converted her. I can convert you.”

Related: There’s A Petition To Replace Joe Buck With Bob Uecker For World Series Broadcasts

Buck says he represents neutrality and when replacing a local play-by-play announcer — usually a fan favorite in the most important of games — the contempt is natural.

“I represent somebody who has a rooting interest for neither side,” Bucks told NPR Radio. “And it’s kind of like being trapped in the middle there. And so that’s where that comes from. I don’t take it personally. And I know that whenever I’m finished, whoever steps into that seat – it may not happen right away, but after a while people are going to go, well, this guy sucks, too. Where’s that other guy?”

You can listen to the entire interview here

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia