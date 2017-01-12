Joe Buck On Fan Hatred: ‘I Don’t Take It Personally’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When in doubt, blame Joe Buck.

It’s sort of the mantra for Philadelphia sports fans.

Buck, 47, has won multiple Sports Emmy Awards for his work as a play-by-play NFL and MLB announcer on FOX. But most sports fans don’t like him and think he’s rooting against their favorite team.

Somebody says, an arrogant ass who thinks he’s a celebrity, always rooting for San Francisco in the World Series. What’s this about?

“If it wasn’t me doing what I do and it was somebody else, the same thing would be said,” Buck told NPR Radio this week.

“And I say that because – OK, take the he thinks he’s a celebrity or he’s arrogant out of it. I don’t think I’m a celebrity. I certainly don’t believe that I’m arrogant. My wife thought the same thing until she met me. She saw me on a National Car Rental commercial and thought, oh, he looks like an arrogant ass. And then, I don’t know, within months I was married to her. So I converted her. I can convert you.”

Buck says he represents neutrality and when replacing a local play-by-play announcer — usually a fan favorite in the most important of games — the contempt is natural.

“I represent somebody who has a rooting interest for neither side,” Bucks told NPR Radio. “And it’s kind of like being trapped in the middle there. And so that’s where that comes from. I don’t take it personally. And I know that whenever I’m finished, whoever steps into that seat – it may not happen right away, but after a while people are going to go, well, this guy sucks, too. Where’s that other guy?”

