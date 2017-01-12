High School Lacrosse Players Get Probation For Pre-Game Guinea Pig Killing

January 12, 2017 11:38 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most athletes have their pre-game superstitions and good luck routines.

But killing an animal is going a little too far.

Two Michigan high school lacrosse players were accused of killing a guinea pig before an April 30th game, according to CBS News. On Wednesday they were sentenced to probation.

Judge David Groner is optimistic about the two Grosse Ile High School students, 18 and 19 years old, telling them they have bright futures and won’t have criminal records if they behave while on probation for a few years.

The pig, according to police, was stabbed and beaten with a bat and thrown into the Detroit River.

