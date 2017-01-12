‘Be Feminine And Lady-Like’: Parents Outraged Over High School’s Dating Assignment

January 12, 2017 9:54 PM By Ray Boyd

SALT LAKE CITY (CBS) — A high school assignment has caused some outrage in Salt Lake City, Utah. Students were given a dating assignment that is not sitting too well some students and parents.

The assignment has gained traction online and many are speaking out against it over the roles in dating that it seems to present for men and women. One mother, Jenn Oxborrow shared the assignment on Facebook and it’s been shared over 1,000 times.

The assignment includes a list of suggestions for how boys and girls should act on a date and in the picture, a list shows the suggestions for girls. The girls list features things like:

  • Don’t worry about your appearance the whole date…if you think you’re too fat, etc, keep it to yourself
  • Be feminine and lady-like, don’t use vulgar language or swear
  • Don’t expect love and commitment when the date is meant to be casual
  • Don’t criticize his driving

The assignment was given at Highland High School in a adult roles and financial literacy class. The school’s principal, Chris Jenson, spoke with The Salt Lake Tribune about the assignment in light of the feelings expressed by parents and students, saying that the materials were not written by a teacher at the school.

High School Homework Assignment Asks Which Family Member Sexually Assaulted Young Girl

“She’s just mortified,” Jenson told the paper. “She wanted it to be a light-hearted lesson in social norms.” He explained that the assignment came from a state maintained database of teaching materials.

“Thanks for educating our kids, Utah Department of Education. We really appreciate your evidence-based misogyny,” Oxborrow wrote on Facebook.

