Heroin Facility Shut Down In South Jersey, Newark Man Arrested

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS)—A man accused of running a heroin facility in New Jersey is now facing charges, Toms River police have announced.

Kevin Porter, 27, of Newark was arrested and charged in December following a month long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the Winteringham Village apartment building and a residence in the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Lavallette where they uncovered a “full manufacturing facility where heroin was being mixed, packaged and stamped by Porter for resale.”

Police say items included empty wax folds ready to be packaged, stamps, sifters and several other items used to package and distribute heroin.

Porter is being charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin over one half ounce with the intent to distribute and maintaining a heroin manufacturing facility.

Bail was set at $75,000.00.