Fattah Supporters Request Presidential Pardon

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of supporters for former Congressman Chaka Fattah have sent a letter to the President, just as he gets one step closer to prison.

A Federal judge has denied a motion filed by Fattah’s attorneys to keep the former politician out of jail while he continues with his appeal.

The former Congressman maintains his innocence and a group of his supporters have now sent a letter to President Obama, asking that Fattah be pardoned.

They cite his contributions to society and questions about the initial charges against him.

Fattah was convicted on bribery, racketeering, and conspiracy charges in June.

Last month, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and is due to surrender January 25th.