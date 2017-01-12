Dom Show 1.12.17

January 12, 2017 12:02 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference in 6 months.

9:10-Trump going after Big Pharma yesterday. 

9:50-Senator Corey Booker testifying against Senator Sessions.

10:00-Lisa Servon joined discussing her new book, “The Unbanking of America.”

10:15-Bible Center planned to be built in Old City near Independence Hall.

10:35-Mayor Kenney criticizing some retailers for price gouging customers.

11:00-Study shows that Conservatives are generally a better looking group of people.

11:35-State Rep. Martina White and Montgomery County Commissioner, Joe Gale, joined Dom discussing the future of the Republican party.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia