Dom Show 1.12.17

9:00-President Elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference in 6 months.
9:10-Trump going after Big Pharma yesterday.
9:50-Senator Corey Booker testifying against Senator Sessions.
10:00-Lisa Servon joined discussing her new book, “The Unbanking of America.”
10:15-Bible Center planned to be built in Old City near Independence Hall.
10:35-Mayor Kenney criticizing some retailers for price gouging customers.
11:00-Study shows that Conservatives are generally a better looking group of people.
11:35-State Rep. Martina White and Montgomery County Commissioner, Joe Gale, joined Dom discussing the future of the Republican party.