BurlCo Military Base Gets New Life With Refueling Plane Upgrade

January 12, 2017 3:51 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: Burlington County, David Madden, New Jersey

by KYW’s David Madden

WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ (CBS) — Good news for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which will be home to the latest in midair refueling tankers.

The Air Force will house two dozen KC-46A tankers at the Burlington County facility. An additional 24 aircraft will be based at Travis Air Force Base in California.

They’ll replace existing refueling aircraft, according to New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

“I think the Air Force has recognized the base’s strategic value,” Menendez told KYW Newsradio. “It expressed confidence in its ability to be part of America’s national security strategy that will be a strategy for decades to come.”

Air Force officials say it’ll take about three years to complete the transition.

Menendez also suggests the decision is a good economic message for the county and the state.

“The joint base is the second largest employer in the state and it supports over 40,000 jobs and nearly $7 billion in annual economic activity.” Menendez said.

Perhaps more to the point, local officials suggest they can relax a little the next time the Pentagon comes out with a list of proposed base closures.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia