Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Suspected Of Leaking Deadly Airport Shooting Surveillance Video

January 12, 2017 1:18 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida has been suspected following the leak of what appears to be surveillance video of the deadly Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

CBS 3’s Jan Carabeo reports that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Dingman, a 21-year veteran who’s been assigned to the airport for several years, could be responsible for leaking the video to TMZ.

He has been suspended with pay and under investigation for disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information, discretion and conduct unbecoming an employee.

“Whoever did this, it was repulsive, it was despicable, it could possibly be illegal,” said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief says investigators enhanced the video to check to see if a reflection shows the person who used a cellphone to capture the video off a computer screen.

“We want to make sure that people understand when they have a security clearance of that level to view sensitive information that they hold that close to heart and they know what that means for the general public and for us,” said Sharief.

Del. Woman, N.J. Man Among Victims Of Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Police say Esteban Santiago killed five and wounded six others in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week.

Two of the victims had ties to the Delaware Valley.

Mary Louise Amzibel, 69, was from Dover, Delaware, and 62-year-old Terry Michael Andres was a native of Millville, New Jersey, and lived in Virginia Beach.

