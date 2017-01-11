Police: Bystander Shoots Alleged SEPTA Carjacking Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect was shot by a pedestrian in the Overbrook section of the city Wednesday morning.
Police say a 32-year-old man was involved in an accident on the 6300 block of Woodbine Avenue. Authorities say that man then carjacked a SEPTA Utility truck driver at the same location.
Officials say the suspect then crashed the SEPTA vehicle at North 63rd Street and attempted to flee the scene on foot.
At this time, police say the suspect got into a struggle with a bystander who was legally carrying a gun on his hip.
Authorities say the suspect attempted to grab the gun and the bystander shot the suspect once in the leg.
The suspect was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and placed in stable condition.