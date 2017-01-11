Police: Suspects Make Fake 911 As Diversion During Burlington Co. Traffic Stop

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Burlington County have arrested two people from New York who allegedly placed a fake 911 call to divert officers from pulling them over.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Mount Holly Road.

Police say they were pulling over 23-year-old Justin Garcia and 23-year-old Shaquille Wilson, both of New York when they were unsafely driving on a flat tire with an invalid registration.

During the traffic stop, Burlington County Central Communications received a 911 call that a robbery just occurred in the area of Jacksonville Road and Mill Lane.

It was later determined that the call was fake and Garcia allegedly made the call in attempt to divert officers from pulling them over.

Garcia was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with filing a fictitious police report, false public alarm/misuse of 911 system and hindering apprehension.

Wilson was arrested and charged with filing a fictitious police report and false public alarm/misuse of 911 system.

Both suspects were lodged in the Burlington County Jail.