Philly Soccer Show: New Signings For Philadelphia Union & A Look At MLS Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Happy New Year! The KYW Philly Soccer Show is back for a new season, and we have a lot of ground to cover.

First, KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined by Sean Doyle from Reading United AC. They are the Union’s USL-PDL affliate. Sean is our resident MLS Super Draft expert, and helps us preview this Friday’s draft.

While the Union’s first pick is deep in the second round, there is still a chance to unearth a gem. He also talks about some of the players with local connections that will be available in the draft this year.

We then look at the Union, who had after a slow start to the offseason made a couple big signings over the last few days. First they brought in Giliano Wijnaldumm a Dutch defender who came through the AZ Alkmaar academy, Earnie Stewart’s former club. The Dutchman looks to slot into the left back position, long an unsettled spot on the teams roster.

They also brought in Jay Simpson, a forward who last played for Leyton Orient in League 2 in England. The London native came through the Arsenal youth system and is expected to give some scoring punch.

