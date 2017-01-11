DE Woman, NJ Man Among Victims Of Deadly Fort Lauderdale Shooting

January 11, 2017 9:35 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (CBS) — Broward County officials released the names of the five people who lost their lives in the tragic shooting that took place at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6.

Among the names on the list are Terry Michael Andres, 62, and Mary Louise Amzibel, 69.

Couple Portrayed In ‘Patriots Day’ Recounts Horrific Boston Marathon Bombing

Andres was a native of Millville, N.J. and lived in Virginia Beach. “You can’t say anything more except he was just a wonderful kid,” Andres’ uncle told Eyewitness News.

Richard had been following the incident unfolding at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport when he received a call to his Millville home from his niece Ann, his nephew Terry’s bride of 40 years. The Millville High School alum was a father to two girls and a grandfather of three.

On Wednesday night, we learned of Amzibel’s death following the release from officials. She was originally a native of Dover, Delaware and lived in Ohio.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia