DE Woman, NJ Man Among Victims Of Deadly Fort Lauderdale Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (CBS) — Broward County officials released the names of the five people who lost their lives in the tragic shooting that took place at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6.

Among the names on the list are Terry Michael Andres, 62, and Mary Louise Amzibel, 69.

Andres was a native of Millville, N.J. and lived in Virginia Beach. “You can’t say anything more except he was just a wonderful kid,” Andres’ uncle told Eyewitness News.

Richard had been following the incident unfolding at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport when he received a call to his Millville home from his niece Ann, his nephew Terry’s bride of 40 years. The Millville High School alum was a father to two girls and a grandfather of three.

On Wednesday night, we learned of Amzibel’s death following the release from officials. She was originally a native of Dover, Delaware and lived in Ohio.