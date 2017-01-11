St. Luke’s University Hospital Nurse Accused Of Indecent Assault

January 11, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: John Spanogle, Lehigh County District Attorney, St. Luke's University Hospital

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A male nurse in Lehigh County is accused of fondling a patient’s breasts and exposing himself to her.

Lehigh County District Attorney announced in a statement Wednesday that 30-year-old John Spanogle of Bethlehem was charged with indecent assault.

The district attorney says Spanogle, a nurse in the Internal Radiology Department at St. Luke’s University Hospital, allegedly made inappropriate comments to a female victim following her procedure on Dec. 14.

The statement says when Spanogle took the woman back to her room, he made comments of a sexual nature toward her, and when they got back to her room, he allegedly fondled her breasts and exposed himself.

The victim reported the incident to police.

The hospital cooperated with the investigation.

