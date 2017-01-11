Joel Embiid Tells Story Of First Shirley Temple At Kansas Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are creatively using Joel Embiid’s love for Shirley Temple’s as part of his all-star voting campaign.

Creative: The @sixers are sending the media ingredients to make Shirley Temples, @JoelEmbiid's favorite drink, in All-Star vote campaign pic.twitter.com/sru7HWnEzG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

Embiid was asked about his first Shirley Temple on Wednesday, ahead of the Sixers’ game against the Knicks.

“I was at Kansas one night when I got to college,” Embiid told the media. “I didn’t go out at all and then one night, I went out with my teammates. I don’t drink alcohol, so I wasn’t drinking. And this girl walked up to me, she was like talking to me. She’s like, ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’

“I was like, ‘I just don’t drink. Alcohol is nasty.’

“And then she was like, ‘I might have something for you.’

“So she went and got a Shirley Temple and then I was like, ‘Oh, OK!’ I fell in love with it and since then I’ve been drinking it.”

#Sixers center @JoelEmbiid tells the media how he started drinking Shirley Temples. pic.twitter.com/NQgTrPcQBU — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 11, 2017

Embiid says he still drinks a Shirley Temple almost daily.

“I kind of cut down a little bit on that,” Embiid said. “I used to drink a lot of them, but I gotta keep my diet. Almost every day.”