‘I’m Disgusted’: Neighbors Frustrated By Progress Of Sinkhole Repairs

January 11, 2017 4:55 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents along Boston Street in Fishtown are frustrated by how long it’s taking to fix a massive sinkhole that swallowed up two cars on Sunday, forcing water and gas lines to be shut off.

Blood is the only thing boiling inside Joe Sergi’s house these days. Without water or natural gas service since Sunday afternoon, Sergi says he and neighbors have been kept in the dark on the progress of repairs.

“This is ridiculous. We have six people up here with no heat and water. And we’re no closer to getting the job done as when it happened on Sunday,” he said. “There has to be a reason why it’s taking so long to do this.”

Sergi is disappointed by the lack of communication, too. He says nobody has told him anything about what to expect going forward.

“People come by. They’re taking pictures of the hole,” Sergi said. “But nobody’s stopping to ask us how we’re doing.”

He says it doesn’t look like much has been done.

“I’m disgusted because if it was a question of me not paying my bill, they’d be here in an hour,” Sergi said. “But when we need them, now we have an issue.”

Water Department spokesman John Digiulio says he’s went door to door on Monday to speak with residents and delivered letters to everyone on Wednesday.

“What our plans are, estimated timeline for how long it will be, and contact information providing my phone number, my email address,” Digiulio said. “We are going to work as hard as we can to make sure that we reach these neighbors and communicate with them what’s going on.”

He says it will probably be another week before all services are restored.

