Eagles Earn B-Plus Grade For 2016 Offseason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman and the Eagles are receiving high marks for their 2016 offseason.

Mike Sando of ESPN.com re-graded the team-by-team 2016 offseasons. After giving the Eagles a B for their offseason moves last year, Sando has bumped them up to a B-plus thanks to the play of rookie QB Carson Wentz and seventh-round pick CB Jalen Mills.

“Wentz’s development will shape this offseason grade in the future,” Sando wrote. “The Eagles did find a potential long-term starting cornerback in the seventh round, a rarity. Jalen Mills played more than twice as many snaps (635) as any seventh-round choice in his draft class.”

He also noted the Eagles’ improvement on defense under Jim Schwartz, which went from 28th to 12th in points allowed.

This offseason, Roseman hired Joe Douglas to run the Eagles’ player personnel department.

The Eagles, with limited cap space, will have tough decisions to make on veterans Connor Barwin and Jason Peters. They’ll presumably look to improve on the perimeter, specifically at the wide receiver and cornerback position.

The Eagles own the Vikings’ 2017 first-round pick, which will be either pick No. 14 or 15.