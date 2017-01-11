DIY Valentine’s Day Gifts

Finding the perfect gift for Valentine’s day can be tough! Nothing says I care about you more than knowing your loved one spent a lot of time and effort into making you something special. Get creative this holiday and make your valentine a gift from the heart with these easy DIY V-day gifts. Your loved one and your wallet will thank you.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

A sweet for your sweetie! Chocolate covered strawberries can run you a pretty penny at a commercial chocolate store. Make your own this year with this easy four ingredient recipe.

Total Time: 20 minutes

What You Need

1 package of strawberries

3/4 cup of semisweet chocolate

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

What You Need To Do