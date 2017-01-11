Couple Portrayed In ‘Patriots Day’ Recounts Horrific Boston Marathon Bombing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few years ago, the Boston Marathon was marred by the actions of two domestic grown terrorists. What happened that horrific day, and the days that followed, is now being recreated in a feature film, Patriots Day.

Two survivors, portrayed in the movie, spoke with Eyewitness News.

Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes were there at the finish line, cheering on runners, newlyweds married just seven months.

The pair helped the filmmakers recreated the scene. On that horrific day, three people were killed and over 250 were injured. “Those things are incredibly real for us,” Patrick said. They lost legs, but not their faith in the goodness of mankind. “Boston Strong was not just a simple tagline to us,” he said. “It was the relationships that we built. It was the incredible acts of kindness that people did for us.”

“There are a few gifts going through a trauma,” Jessica said. “One of them is that, it sounds cliche, but the quiet simple moments, I just think we value in a way we never did before.”

This film brings it all back. The pain. The resolve. The chaos. The unity…but is it too soon?

“I think it’s going to be too soon for a lot of people,” Patrick said. “I think at times we might watch the film and say ‘okay, I’m not ready for that’ because we realize our emotions shift throughout the day.”

But a caring community and country stabilizes those emotions and keeps this couple from asking why.

“I think there’s so many people suffering anonymously and there’s something so beautiful about being constantly valued and remembered,” Jessica said. Many also remember the spirit of good overcoming evil on so many levels.

“This was an incredible tragic and sad time and yet all that spirit lifted to the top,” Patrick explained.

Patriots Day is in theaters.