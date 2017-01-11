Civil Rights Icon’s Soul Lives On In Annual MLK Tribute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, a civil rights icon was celebrated through art.
Local students showcased their talents in a moving tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 15th annual celebration took place at the Kimmel Center.
It was a powerful performance in the Perelman Theater of the Kimmel Center. 500 students packed every layer of the seating to watch act by act tap into the teachings of a civil rights leader whose soul continues to live on.
Carol Frazier is the manager of education at the Kimmel Center and their Martin Luther King tribute performance is celebrating 15 years. She says this performance is meant for children to feel the inclusiveness of Dr. King.
“Dr. King was one who was so much a champion of everyone to have access to everything,” Frazier said. “It’s such a feel good moment for them to see so many expressions and grow their knowledge of the arts.”
Rich artistic expressions showcased local voices, filmmakers, musicians and dancers from schools and arts organizations in Philadelphia. Meant to inspire the dreams of these local kids filling the seats.
