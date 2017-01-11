City Honors Late Joe Frazier With 73rd Birthday Celebration

January 11, 2017 9:21 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Joe Frazier, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The late Philadelphia boxing legend, Joe Frazier, was honored Wednesday night on what would be his 73rd birthday.

Family, friends and supporters of Frazier held a celebration for the former world champion at City Hall by honoring championship youth football teams, boxing coaches and boxing judges.

“We get together every year and we host an event just to make sure Philadelphia never forgets Smokin’ Joe Frazier, our home town hero,” said Pete Light, Sr., Frazier’s son-in-law. “He could have went anywhere in the world to live, but he chose Philadelphia and he stayed here.”

Light helped organize the event and says Smokin’ Joe was all about helping the community and the kids, so this is the perfect way to remember him.

“It makes us happy, it makes us proud that we have somebody that we can continue to celebrate his life and his legacy,” Light said.

Boxing champions and local leaders were all on hand to honor the late champ.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia