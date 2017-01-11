Charles Oakley ‘Open-Hand Slapped’ Charles Barkley, Says Chucky Brown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charles Oakley and Charles Barkley were long-time rivals on the court. They even got into a fight during a preseason game in 1996.

But according to ex-NBA player and 1995 NBA champion Chucky Brown, Oakley and Barkley once got into it off the court.

During the 1998-99 lockout, a bunch of NBA stars including Derrick Coleman, Anthony Mason, Brown, Oakley, and Brown were together amid labor discussions, Brown told the Jersey & Dress Shirts podcast.

“I see Oakley coming, so I’m looking at Oakley, and it looks like he’s looking at me,” Brown said on the podcast. “Barkley’s standing right over [there]. Oakley and I had gotten into something on the court. I’m thinking I don’t want to fight this dude, but if I gotta do it I gotta do it. He walks past me, he walks up to Charles Barkley and was like, ‘What was this [expletive] you were saying?’

“Barkley just kind of looked at him. And Oakley open-handed slapped him.”

Brown says the former Sixer and NBA Hall Of Famer just took it and did not retaliate.