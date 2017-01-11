Brotherly Love: Teen’s Message Is Just. Be. Kind.

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A high school senior in Montgomery County says she has seen too much bullying in the world. She remembered an idea she had way back in eighth grade: spread three simple words. Now, Anna Nicolais of Elkins Park hopes her colorful t-shirts can make the world a little happier.

CBS3 Eyewitness News anchor Ukee Washington sat down with Anna: “You said you want to start a revolution, a movement. Tell me about that.”

“It should be a movement,” Anna said. “It is easy: Just. Be. Kind.”

Those three words are now emblazoned on t-shirts she designed.

Anna, a senior at Abington Friends, said she was inspired to do it in November.

“I started seeing a lot of hate around,” she said.

So with help from her parents, she got the project rolling, selling shirts for $20 each. She plans to give funds to anti-bullying organizations like the Tyler Clemeti Foundation and the It Gets Better organization.

“And I believe if people get this idea in the back of their mind, like, ‘I’m going to be kind today,’ then it will spread, and those people they were kind to in the morning are going to be kind later in the day,” Anna said.

With every T-shirt comes a card asking people to spread love and peace, and to make a difference.

Her parents, Larry and Debbie Nicolais, are proud.

“She works really hard at everything she does,” said Larry Nicolais.

Her mother, Debbie Nicolais, said she is “happy she’s taking such a cause under her wing and running with it.”

Anna plans to study computer engineering in college, and she plans to pack her kindness with her.

I really hope this project continues into my college and beyond,” she said.

Click here for Anna’s Facebook page.