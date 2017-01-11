Brotherly Love: Teen’s Message Is Just. Be. Kind.

January 11, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: Anna Nicolais, Brotherly Love, Ukee Washington

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A high school senior in Montgomery County says she has seen too much bullying in the world. She remembered an idea she had way back in eighth grade: spread three simple words. Now, Anna Nicolais of Elkins Park hopes her colorful t-shirts can make the world a little happier.

CBS3 Eyewitness News anchor Ukee Washington sat down with Anna: “You said you want to start a revolution, a movement. Tell me about that.”

“It should be a movement,” Anna said. “It is easy: Just. Be. Kind.”

Those three words are now emblazoned on t-shirts she designed.

Anna, a senior at Abington Friends, said she was inspired to do it in November.

“I started seeing a lot of hate around,” she said.

So with help from her parents, she got the project rolling, selling shirts for $20 each. She plans to give funds to anti-bullying organizations like the Tyler Clemeti Foundation and the It Gets Better organization.

“And I believe if people get this idea in the back of their mind, like, ‘I’m going to be kind today,’ then it will spread, and those people they were kind to in the morning are going to be kind later in the day,” Anna said.

With every T-shirt comes a card asking people to spread love and peace, and to make a difference.

Her parents, Larry and Debbie Nicolais, are proud.

“She works really hard at everything she does,” said Larry Nicolais.

Her mother, Debbie Nicolais, said she is “happy she’s taking such a cause under her wing and running with it.”

Anna plans to study computer engineering in college, and she plans to pack her kindness with her.

I really hope this project continues into my college and beyond,” she said.

Click here for Anna’s Facebook page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia