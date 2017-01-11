Bill For Pennsylvania Email Probe Hits $1.8M

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The final price tag for a probe of inappropriate emails exchanged by Pennsylvania government employees will reach almost $2-million.

The email probe was commissioned by former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane. Her successor, Bruce Beemer, criticized the methodology of the investigation, and as a result, panned it as a “poor use” of taxpayer dollars. The attorney general’s office has now reached a settlement which will see the private law firm hired by Kane paid less than it wanted…but that will still see the firm paid a total of around $1.8 million for its work. Beemer says only that the settlement is “in the best interests of the office.”

“I don’t really have any other comment on that, other than we felt that this needed to be addressed so that the attorney general-elect could have an opportunity to focus on a whole host of other issues.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Attorney General-elect Josh Shapiro says he is “encouraged” that the issue has been resolved.