Baby Body Weight Training Raising The Barre In Manayunk

By Pat Gallen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–It’s January, so it’s time to grab those weights and get fit.

Or, you can use something just as easy to workout.

At The Wall Cycling Studio in Manayunk, they are offering barre classes.

“It strengthens, lengthens, leans, and tones your body by isolating one muscle at a time,” says studio owner Juliet Sabella.

But it’s not just any barre class, it’s a baby barre class.

Using the body weight of your infant, you’ll instantly feel the burn.

“I was attracted to it because you can bring your baby obviously, and carry them,” says participant Bronwyn Hinds, who brought her son, Gabe. “But it’s working a lot of glutes and core. It’s good for anybody who’s into other athletic stuff because it works muscles in way that you’re not used to working them.”

Why is it appealing?

Sabella says because “moms and dads, they don’t need to hire a babysitter. They can bring their baby with them.”

If it sounds a little crazy, I assure you it isn’t. It’s a fully functional balance and strength workout that helps to get moms, or dads with newborns back in shape. The kids seem to enjoy it, as well.

“Gabe likes it. He likes to move around!” says Hinds.

Since I came without a child, Gabe was nice enough to hang out with me while I tried it and the sweat comes easily. Most moms use the baby bjorn, but I went without and it still works.

LEARN MORE about the classes here.