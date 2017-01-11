2 Shot While Driving In Frankford, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after they say two men were shot while driving in their vehicle this morning.
Police responded to the hospital where the victims stated they were driving in their Dodge Charger when a gunman opened fire on them in the 5100 block of Penn Street.
Investigators say one man suffered a graze wound to his head and the other man was shot in the hand.
Both victims are in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.