2 Shot While Driving In Frankford, Police Say

January 11, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Frankford, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after they say two men were shot while driving in their vehicle this morning.

Police responded to the hospital where the victims stated they were driving in their Dodge Charger when a gunman opened fire on them in the 5100 block of Penn Street.

Investigators say one man suffered a graze wound to his head and the other man was shot in the hand.

Both victims are in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia