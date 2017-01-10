World-Famous American Sour Mash Runs $485 A Shot

TO GO WITH Japan-whisky-drink-lifestyle,FEATURE by Antoine BOUTHIER, Peter BRIEGER This photo taken on May 13, 2014 shows casks of whisky at a storehouse of Suntory Liquors' Hakushu distillery in Hokuto City, Yamanashi prefecture. When his family business was closing after nearly four centuries of making sake and other spirits, Ichiro Akuto swooped to rescue the doomed distillery's whisky stock and went out on his own. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

(credit: KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images)