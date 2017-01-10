World-Famous American Sour Mash Runs $485 A Shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Whisky lovers in Sydney are dropping a couple hundred for the world-famous American sour mash.
The Daily Telegraph reports, a nip of the Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey, a Kentucky bourbon, can be bought for an whopping $485 a shot.
The entire bottle costs about $6,000 if you have the extra cash.
Bar manager Ryan Gavin tells the Telegraph the “once in a lifetime” drink is best enjoyed neat or, perhaps, with a few drops of demineralized, filtered water.
Would you spend the money?