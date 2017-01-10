WEATHER: Another Blast Of Winter Weather Brings Icing Threat To Region

By Kate Bilo and Justin Drabick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A system is moving in from the west and the good news is that it’s pulling in a lot of warm air from the south as it moves east. The problem is that it’s been so cold for so many days now that the ground is still cold and many areas still have snow on the ground.

When you get rain, falling on a frozen ground, you get the risk of ice.

A system of heavy rain moved through Ohio on Tuesday and there’s rain as far north as Toronto as warm air moves in. Our far north and west suburbs will have the risk for icing due to the precipitation.

Areas like Reading, The Poconos and Allentown could see rain freezing into ice since the temperatures will be low enough when the rain moves in. Upper Bucks, Montgomery Counties and points north and west will be in a winter weather advisory on Tuesday night and does not include Philadelphia.

If heading north or west, you’ll experience the threat for icing.

The Poconos are expected to see snow/sleet to freezing rain. Allentown expected to experience snow/freezing rain to rain. The Northwest suburbs will see a brief mix of ice to rain while Philadelphia will mainly see just rain.

As the warm-up continues, temperatures will push 50 on Wednesday.