Temple Takes Top Spot For Best Online MBA Program

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — US News and World Report released their list of best online MBA program Tuesday morning, and for the third straight year, Temple University’s Fox School of Business tops the list.

The master’s program is designed for students who can’t attend traditional classes in the brick and mortar setting.

“They can go into kind of a carousel system that they can catch up if they are off the program, they can come back,” says Dr. Moshe Porat, Temple University’s Dean of the Fox School of Business.

Dr. Porat says he thinks the success is centered on their digital and online learning platform.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the teaching and about the way we prepare the classes,” he said.

And model the entire program.

“Faculty credential, training, student services, technology, admissions selectivity, and peer reputation,” Dr. Porat explained.

US News and World Report also ranked Fox’s Online Bachelor Program second in the country.