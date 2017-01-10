Atlantic City Man Accused Of Engaging In Child Porn Across Several States

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City man is accused of engaging in child pornography across eight states.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that 49-year-old Sherman Miller was indicted last week on 12 counts of child pornography charges.

Miller is accused of sending photos of his penis and video of himself masturbating to at least eight children between the ages of 9 and 14. The prosecutor’s office also alleges that Miller induced one of his young victims to send images back to him.

The Prosecutor’s Office says Miller was initially investigated by law enforcement in Texas and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit in January 2016 and was arrested on Feb. 4, 2016.

Officials say the investigation revealed that there were more child victims in Michigan, Georgia, Massachusetts, California, Missouri, South Carolina and Mississippi.

Last week, Miller was indicted for endangering the welfare of a child by causing the child to engage in pornography, the possession or viewing of a pornographic image depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct with children, among others.

Miller is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on $50,000 cash.