Post Holiday Sales Follow December Shopping Rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If saving some money is part of your New Year’s resolution, January is a great time to cash in, according to research done by the folks at Nerd Wallet.

Christmas decorations are one of the best buys after the holidays.

You can still find clearance isles filled with artificial trees, ornaments and wrapping paper — so stock up!

TVs are another great buy.

With the end of football season approaching, retailer’s kickoff sales near the end of January, right in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

And you might’ve guessed fitness gear and memberships are also great deals.

Gyms often discount rates for new members looking to lose a few of those holiday pounds.

But with all the great buys, there are a few you might want to skip.

Nerd Wallet suggests passing on toys.

With Christmas and Hanukkah over, you won’t see too many retailers discounting them for a while.

Smart phones are another item to hold off on.

If you’re an IPhone user, new models are usually released in September after the annual new product unveiling.