Police: Man Breaks Into 4 Fast Food Restaurants, Has Trouble With Cash Drawers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a series of drive-thru burglaries dating back to Christmas Eve.

The first incident began back on December 24, 2016 around 4 a.m. when police say the wanted suspect forced his way through a drive-thru window at a Burger King on South Columbus Boulevard.

Once inside he allegedly stole and undetermined about of money and then fled in the scene.

But the man’s urges didn’t stop there, police say he managed to break into three additional fast food restaurants, but couldn’t gain access to the cash registers:

KFC, West Oregon Avenue, December 29, 2016: 2:05 a.m.

The suspect apparently pried the drive-thru window open, but had trouble stealing the money once inside.

Chick-fil-A, South Columbus Boulevard, December 29, 2016: 2:30 a.m.

Police say once inside, the suspect attempted to open the safe, but fled when he was unsuccessful.

Burger King, South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, December 29, 2016: 4:00 a.m.

During this incident, police say the suspect forced his way through the drive-thru window but again, was unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477)