Police: Group of Armed Men Terrorizing People In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia Police are looking for a group of men who robbed and terrorized people at gunpoint in the city’s Frankford section.

Police received a call from Aria Frankford Hospital around 1 a.m. Tuesday, after a 30-year-old man walked into the emergency room with two gunshot wounds to the hip.

The man told police he was walking along the 5000 block of Griscom Street, when three men wearing masks and armed with guns pulled up and announced a robbery.

When the man refused to give up his property, one of the men shot him twice in the hip. The men also beat him up and then drove off.

At the same hospital, staff treated an 18-year-old woman for injuries to her face, after she said she was robbed at gunpoint at the Frankford Transportation Center. She had just gotten off a SEPTA bus.

“She described the same three perpetrators, males wearing dark clothing and masks armed with a gun and there was a get away driver, a fourth individual in a white vehicle,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Due to the fact that it’s the same description, these robberies took place at the same time, only one block apart, we believe that these perpetrators are responsible for these two robberies.”

Police said there are surveillance cameras at both locations where these robberies happened.

The car police are looking for is possibly a white 2004 Chevy Impala.