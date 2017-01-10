Philly Rite Aid Robbers: ‘You Know What This Is, Open That Register’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Philadelphia are searching for two men they say robbed a Rite Aid back in December.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on December 30, 2016 at the Rite Aid located at 8243 Stenton Avenue.

Police say two armed men approached an employee stating, “You know what this is. Open that register.”

After the employee placed $300 inside a black plastic bag, both suspects fled and were last seen near Stenton Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 20-25 years-of-age, 5’7″, heavy build, dark colored eyes, facial hair, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black scarf wrapped around the lower half of his face and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 5’9″, medium build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black scarf wrapped around the lower half of his face and armed with a handgun.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.