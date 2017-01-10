Philly Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Woman, Killed Her Friend

January 10, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Police say they know the name of the man wanted for a murder in  West Philadelphia.

It happened Monday night in the 5400 block of Girard Ave.

Investigators tell CBS 3 a woman invited a man she knew into her apartment where she was later robbed at gunpoint.

Police say that’s when the victim’s 33-year-old friend jumped in and was shot twice in the head. He died at the hospital.

“After shooting the 33-year-old victim, the perpetrator still robbed the 36-year-old female of her cell phone and $20 and fled down the steps and out the door of the property, said Chief Inspector, Scott Small. “Based on ballistic evidence we know at least two shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.”

The man is described as a 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a large nose, wearing all dark clothing from head to toe including dark colored gloves.

Police say he fled on foot after exiting the property and ran in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.

